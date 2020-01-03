Kylie Jenner and Stormi collaborate for makeup collection

Kylie Jenner and Stormi collaborate for makeup collection

22-year old, Kylie Jenner is teaming up with her daughter for a new make-up collection. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has teased her new valentines collection on her Instagram account.

Business entrepreneur, Jenner has teamed up with her 21-month-old daughter for her latest makeup collaboration. Jenner recently sold her majority shareholding of Kylie Cosmetics business to Coty Inc. for $600 million (€538 million) and has revealed she is working with her daughter Stormi Webster for her Valentine’s Day makeup collection.

Taking to her social media account, Instagram last Thursday, Jenner posted a photo to her 156 million followers of her daughter Stormi looking at concept art for the new collection.

Kylie set up Kylie Cosmetics in 2016

The image shows pink packaging that reads “Stormi” decorated with colourful butterflies while Stormi leans over a table and examines the mock-ups for the brand’s upcoming collection.

The pic also featured a lilac box for a matte liquid lipstick, which was clad with butterflies. Kylie’s daughter, Stormi turns 2 on the 1st February so the timing is set to coincide with the same month of her daughters birthday.

This isn’t Kylie’s first collaboration with her beauty brand. In the past she has teamed up with sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney for solo make-up projects. Back in 2018, Jenner teamed up for a Mother’s Day collection with her mum, Kris Jenner.

The 22-year-old self-made billionaire also operates her own fashion label that was set up back in 2014 with sister, Kendall called Kendall + Kylie.

No actual date or details of what the collection will include has been confirmed for the release of Kylie Cosmetics X Stormi makeup collection.

According to Time magazine, Kylie Jenner is one of the top 10 influencers in the world today. The business woman can charge millions alone for a post on her social media network to endorse various brands.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi collaborate for makeup collection