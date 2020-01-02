3 Men’s Fashion Tips every guy should know

Hey guys, there are a few fashion tips that every guy should be aware of when choosing their fashion look. It's true to say that most men today are bamboozled with "what look is hot" and what is not.

While everyone’s own fashion look is different, there are a few essential looks that every guy should strive to achieve.

The sports shoe and jeans

This is a big look but very simple one that any guy can pull off with ease. Lots of us think we need those expensive trainers to make us look great. This is definitely not the way to think.

Good quality, clean looking trainers can enhance any man’s casual look. It’s about pairing the right colour trainer to your jeans. The most important things to remember here are

Try and keep your trainer look neutral. Whites, navy, brown and black can be easily paired with jeans. If you are adventurous, try reds but always try ensure that your trainer are not bulky or bold.

Plain designs or even adidas strips to the side look good. You want your overall finish to be subtle but chic.

The choice of jeans you wear with your trainers is equally important. There is no point wearing oversized jeans that fall inches below your trainer line as no one will see your shoe.

A nice fitted style jean that shows off the shape of your legs are always the right choice. Blue demin goes with almost any colour trainer. Black and grey denims pair beautifully with white trainers.

For that stylish casual fashion finish, fuse your jeans and trainers with a nice neutral or pastel coloured tee. By keeping your look simple ensures none of your attire will clash with each other.

Get the match of your colours right

When it comes to matching colours it is something that most fellas get totally wrong. Your choice of fashion wear should always be balanced. Things like double denim don’t work. However, a blue cotton shirt looks great with blue denim jeans.

If you are wearing blue jeans, pastel, black and white shirts are always a safe and great option. This goes for wearing tees as well.

For grey are dark coloured trousers or jeans, try and keep your above the waist look bright if you are going all casual. For a more formal look, dark shirts like black, light blue or whites is a given.

They can be easily paired with a nice sports jacket. Black is known as a slimming colour so if you feel you are carrying weight, choose black to disguise and compliment your overall finish.

Don’t be scared to jazz up your formal look

With lots of companies accepting that semi-formal dress is OK as part of their dress code, ensure not to make your look boring. Just because you work in an office doesn’t mean your look as to be drab.

If you are expected to wear trousers to work, experiment with check or patterned shirts. By simply adding a nice detailed shirt can overhaul your finish look.

A blue or white patterned shirt paired with black or navy trousers is a great office look. It is flattering but ensure not to make your choice of shirt too flashy. You are at work after all.

Away from the office for those night out with friends, black, white and pastel shirts are great for that sleek fashion finish.

The rules of thumb are

1) Clean footwear

2) Make sure your socks are co-ordinated with your footwear

3) Black belts for black or navy trousers

4) Black or brown belts for blue or grey denim jeans

5) Neutralise your colours for casual fashion-wear

6) Include patterns for work wear

