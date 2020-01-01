Weekend outfit ideas that don’t involve jeans

Weekend outfit ideas that don’t involve jeans. There’s no denying the fact that a pair of jeans are incredibly versatile. But there are some days when you want to throw all your denim out and wear something different. This is usually after wearing the same pair of jeans 12 weekends in a row.

But after switching things up, you always go back to your favourite denim with newfound appreciation.

With that in mind, here are some outfit ideas that will help you decide what to wear on weekend when denim is just not cutting it.

Midi Skirt

Dress down a solid cream midi skirt with a grey knit or sweatshirt. Add some clean sneakers to cut the sweetness of the look. A bright, structured bag will help pack an extra punch to your look.

Tracksuit Bottoms

Take some style inspiration from Jourdan Dunn with a pair of tracksuit bottoms. They are perfect for when you want to wear something casual, but denim just won’t cut it. Dig through your wardrobe for a pair of side-striped ones and wear them with a white long-sleeve top and trainers.

Matching Set

A matching set is how you win the weekend without wearing a stitch of denim. Opt for a metallic top-and-pants set and finish the look off with a leather belt bag. Metallic is bang on trend this holiday season and is easy to dress up or down.

Dress

Ok so this is more of a summer outfit, but a dress is just the thing to wear when you want to look cool and comfortable. To keep warm this winter, you can wear your dress over a long-sleeve shirt and finish the look with a pair of tights and boots.

Make A Statement

Hit all the right notes by wearing a statement dress. A polka dot print is light and airy but be sure to add some unexpected shape to your silhouette with puffed sleeves.

Build on the boldness by wearing your dress with brightly coloured shoes and a colour block bag. We know that winter is here and many people are wrapping up warm in their knitted jumpers. But that doesn’t mean you can’t brighten up your day and outfit with some colour.

Cropped Trousers

Cropped trousers are a great sub for jeans, especially if you are heading into back-to-back meetings. Wear yours with a slouchy blazer and throw on some heels.

A pair of cropped trousers is a versatile item to have handy in your wardrobe. You can dress them up with a shirt, blazer and heels, or dress them down with an oversized knit and trainers.

Here at Fashion.ie we always promote fashion sustainability. Where possible, please exchange your clothing with others to increase their longevity which ensures they do not go towards landfill which is bad for the environment.

Always check out how and where your clothes, beauty products and accessories are made before purchase to ensure they are not only ethically produced but environmentally friendly.

We can all play our part and make the difference to working towards a better and cleaner fashion environment here in Ireland.

