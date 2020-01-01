2019 style trends you’ll still be wearing in 2020

2019 style trends you’ll still be wearing in 2020. The return of tiny accessories, slip dresses and bike shorts gave 2019 a 90s sort of vibe and we loved every second of it.

Style icons like Rihanna, Gigi Hadid and Kim Kardashian West showed up the 2019 way to upgrade these looks and take them into the everyday.

Here are just some of the trends of the last year we expect to last well into 2020.

Bike Shorts

We have seen the resurgence of Princess Diana’s favourite leisure garment – the bike short. 2019 was the year that this fashion item was paired with just about everything, from sneakers, to hoodies, to blazers and heels.

Utility Jumpsuits

This trend may be hard to pull off, but if you do, you are guaranteed to look effortless. The key to wearing a utility jumpsuit is accessories. It’s important to wear the right details to soften the look – waist-defining belts, strappy heels and delicate jewelry.

Even wearing one with sneakers will make you look stylish and cool.

Tartan

Yes, tartan can be worn outside the holidays. Tartan has been all over runways and catwalks during 2019 from oversized shapes to double-breasted coats with fur hems.

While traditional colours are still dominating this trend, bright colours such as neon orange and new colour matches like blue and red have been popping up all year too.

Dome Bags

A dome bag seemed to be the go-to accessory of many celebrities during 2019. This cute accessory is a sophisticated way to update your wardrobe.

Slip Dress

The slip dress ruled the fashion scene of the 90s and it was back in full force this year. It’s a great all-rounder item to have in your wardrobe. On its own, over jeans, with a turtleneck or under a sweater… the versatility of the slip dress make it an essential piece to add to your collection.

Puffer Jacket

Few items keep you warm during the winter months quite like the puffer jacket. When it comes to wearing this sporty classic, balance is key. High boots, vinyl skirts and floral frocks will give the puffer a decidedly sophisticated finish.

Here at Fashion.ie we always promote fashion sustainability. Where possible, please exchange your clothing with others to increase their longevity which ensures they do not go towards landfill which is bad for the environment.

Always check out how and where your clothes, beauty products and accessories are made before purchase to ensure they are not only ethically produced but environmentally friendly.

We can all play our part and make the difference to working towards a better and cleaner fashion environment here in Ireland.

