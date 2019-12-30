Tempted Boutique Raheny fashion review

Tempted Boutique Raheny fashion review. Anyone searching for plus-sized clothing will know that the hassle they have to go through to find designs and styles that suit their look.

Situated in Raheny on the Northside of Dublin is a ladies fashion boutique that caters for the latest fashion looks for sizes from 16 up to 28.

Plus size fashion specialists

Tempted fashion boutique in Dublin 5, cater for women of all ages who love both clothes and fashion but don’t want to sacrifice their style.

Their collection includes up to date fashion clothing including dresses, jackets, footwear and accessories. From occasion dressing including Mother of the Bride, right up to daytime and smart casual designs, Tempted cater for most modern day fashion needs for today’s women.

Open 6 days a week, ladies with fine curves can call into their store in Raheny Shopping centre and check out the latest in ladies dresses, jeans, jackets, coats and knitwear. Their accessory line also includes stylish shrugs.

Foe those of you unable to make it to the store itself, Tempted offer on on-line shop where you can choose from their extensive fashion collections that will be delivered right to your door.

Order on-line or call in-store

We at Fashion.ie know the importance of supporting local Irish fashion boutiques. They play a major role in bringing fashion designs from around the world to the local community they serve.

Always support Irish fashion where you can as they also contribute to our economy as well as proving local jobs.

If you are that woman who appreciates quality fashion goods at affordable prices then we recommend a visit either in-store or on-line to Tempted boutique.

Follow them on social media

You can stay up to date with their new arrivals and collections that change per fashion season by either following them on their social media links below or visiting their website..

Their personal service provides you with an honest opinion to ensure you get the style that suits your look. If you love fashion and want the latest styles at the right prices, we recommend a trip to Tempted fashion boutique in Raheny. Beautiful designs for the curvaceous lady.

