The top shoe trends to look out for in 2020

The top shoe trends to look out for in 2020. While it’s important to invest in classic pieces that will stand the test of time, we don’t blame you for wanting to indulge in trends now and then.

And what better way to try out a trend than with a pair of shoes?

Why not stay ahead of the footwear game and keep yourself up-to-date with the latest trends for heels, flats, sandals,trainers and boots?

We know what you’re thinking. It’s still winter! But we think footwear is a sensible investment to make ahead of time, so we’ve put together the trends we think are going to be big in 2020.

Keep reading to get your year off with your best foot forward.

Mary Janes

Retro fashion has seen a bit of a comeback in recent years and it doesn’t get more retro than Mary Janes. You can bet that this shoe will be one of the breakout shoes of 2020 as it’s already taking over catwalks everywhere, from Maison Margiela to Marc Jacobs alike.

Espadrille Sandals

The humble espadrille will be making an appearance for yet another year. For 2020, expect to see the sole remaining flat in place of a wedged heel. Raw and rope lace details will prove to be all the rage.

Asymmetric Straps

This year saw an obsession for barely-there strap heels and this trend is set to reign supreme well into 2020. Next year’s update of this look will be in the form of an asymmetric strap.

Colourful Sneakers

It’s true that white trainers haven’t completely disappeared from the runways. But you can expect the new sneaker of choice for summer 2020 to be made up of loud and clashing colours.

Over-The-Knee Boots

It goes without saying that knee-highs were the breakout shoe of 2019. In the new year, however, we will see the fabric rise over the knee to create a sleek and stylish silhouette. While it may seem unexpected, who are we to dispute Loewe or Altuzarra?

Flatforms

While platforms have made a resurgence on this side of 2019, the spring of next year is all about the flatform. You don’t have to worry about this shoe looking boring as embellishments will up the style credentials. Satin and mock-croc finishes will also ensure you look your very best.

Heeled Loafers

The flat loafer has long been the go-to shoe for busy, on-the-go women but heeled loafers are set to take over your 2020. Blocky heels and squared-off toes have been seen everywhere, from catwalks to fashion bloggers.

You can rest assured that heeled loafers are just as practical and comfortable as their flat counterparts.

Ankle Chains

Anklets were the jewelry of note for 2019 and it seems that designers are making it easier to get our chain fix for 2020. The likes of Prabal Gurung, JW Anderson and Proenza Schouler have all been incorporating chains into their shoe designs.

The top shoe trends to look out for in 2020