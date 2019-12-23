New Versace collection coming in May 2020

Italian fashion house, Versace have announced that their Resort collection will debut in the US next May 2020.

Donatella Versace is set return her fashion brand back to America on the 16th May 2020 at a yet to be named location. It’s been nearly two years since Donna Versace debuted her first runway event in the in the States.

According to on-line fashion magazine, WWD, Donna who is sister of the late Gianni Versace, is yet to unveil the location for their resort 2021 runway show

However, their new line-up will include both women’s and men’s clothing. Donatella took over the Italian fashion after her brother and founder of the label , Gianni Versace was murdered outside his Miami beach home in 1997.

Versace are influenced by ancient Greek history

64-year Donna has always was never sure she could live up to her brother’s reputation in fashion since taking the reins after his death.

In “When my brother was murdered, I had the eyes of the whole world on me and 99% of them thought I wasn’t going to make it. And maybe I thought the same, at first. My brother was the king, and my whole world had crashed around me. For the first five years, I was lost. I made a lot of mistakes.”

However, Donatella soon learned to listen to her own instincts as Gianni had often relied on her advice.

Versace has since been bought out by by Capri Holdings, previously Michael Kors Ltd. Donna went on to explain her passion she has for the brand where she said: “I had been listening to everyone else, and then I thought, who was the person my brother listened to? Me. I worked with him every day. I was much more than a muse. It was a dialogue between us. We discussed everything.

“Male designers, they love to sketch. I don’t care about the sketch, I care about the fit. I drape the fabric, I try everything on, I work so that when you put on Versace, you feel better. You should feel impenetrable. And that needs to happen for a size 38 and for a size 46.”

Gianni Versace opened his first fashion store in Milan back 1972 and expanded it to be one of the most recognised and respected fashion brands in the world today.

