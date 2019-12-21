Stylish New Year’s outfits for every type of celebration

2019 is coming to an end and the new year is upon us. Use New Year's Eve to exorcise the demons of the past year and look ahead to a brighter and better one.

From house parties, to dinner ones to black tie events, however, you choose to spend your New Year’s Eve, do it in style.

Black Tie

I’ll assume you have a well-fitted dinner jacket and move onto the next important thing – accessories. Remember that the ‘tie’ in ‘Black Tie’ refers to a bow tie and not a neck one.

Next, the shirt. Wear one with a pointed collar as they look more contemporary. Lastly, picking the right dress shoes is a must. They can make the difference between getting dressed and getting dressed up. Polish your black leather Oxfords until you can see your face in them.

The Club

If you’re mad enough to brave heading to the club on New Year’s, you need to know what to wear. This will obviously depend on where you go to but there’s a look that works for every type of venue, whether that’s a warehouse rave or a country club.

Start with a pair of boots in black or brown followed by black jeans, a t-shirt and leather jacket. If you’re cold, throw a black hoodie under the leather jacket.

Dinner Party

Well done, you’re officially an adult who’s swapped the house party for a dinner party. While a dinner party may not seem like something to get excited about, it does at least afford you the opportunity to dress up.

A suit with smart trainers and a roll neck will get you through the occasion. Think relaxed tailoring. White sneakers are the footwear of choice.

House Party

A warm house, surrounded by close friends and plenty of alcohol, is where you want to be on New Year’s Eve. An Oxford shirt worn over a t-shirt can be unbuttoned or button depending on if you’ve misjudged the dress code. You could also wear a white tee, denim shirt, a navy cardigan and navy jacket. For your bottom half, jeans are more than acceptable.

