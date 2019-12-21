Outfit secrets that every petite woman swears by

Outfit secrets that every petite woman swears by

Shopping for clothes can feel like a battle when you are on the short side. Those of us under 5’3 will understand the struggle of trying on jeans that are always too long. Or jackets that make us look like we’ve leaped out of the 80s.

While we should embrace whatever shape or size we are, sometimes appearing taller can give us a confidence boost. Many shorter women have their own take on fashion but there’s one thing that we all tend to avoid – anything overly layered.

Read on for tips that every petite woman swear by.

Cinch Your Waist

Thanks to shirred tops and dresses, the waist is automatically cinched. But if this trend is not for you, keep voluminous layers in check by belting the at the waist. This trick will also make your legs look longer.

Wear Short Skirts With Pointed Toe Shoes

The beauty of this trick lies in its simplicity. Something about pointed-toe shoes will help draw the eyes downwards and trick people into thinking you look taller.

Go for Cropped, Fitted Denim

While many short women can shy away from wearing cropped pieces, wearing a high-waisted, fitted denim jeans with a clever flash of ankle will give the impression that you look taller than you are.

High Waisted Trousers Are Your BFF

Anything high-waisted is a must-have piece for short girls, whether it’s denim jeans or trousers. The high rise will give you the illusion of longer legs by emphasising your waist.

Tailor Your Clothes

While oversized clothes are in right now, most suits end up being too long or too big. This doesn’t mean that you can’t take part in this trend. You just need to find yourself a good tailor.

If In Doubt, Try Tonal Dressing

Tonal dressing a go-to trend for short women. Why not pair a green dress with a matching jacket. Not only will this help you look taller, but it is a seriously stylish combination.

Oversized Can Work

As we’ve said before, oversized clothes can work on shorter people. Just don’t layer. If there’s anything that petite girls know too well is that layers are not our friend. This is because they tend to drown shorter people with fabric.

If you do want to master the oversized trend, opt for one key piece and wear it with something sleek.

Invest In a long Coat

A streamlined silhouette will always make you look taller. A long coat will not only make you look taller (Kim Kardashian is a fan of this trick) but will instantly make any outfit look smarter. Many of the world’s midi coats will be long enough to work so you’ve got more styles to play around with.

Don’t Rule Out Low Heels

It’s true that wearing heels can make you look taller and many petite women reach for their favourite pair to give them much needed height. But for those of you who simply can’t or don’t want to wear sky high stilettos, fear not. Kitten heels are back.

Outfit secrets that every petite woman swears by