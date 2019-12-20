Dua Lipa adds to her Pepe Jeans fashion collection

UK singer and songwriter, Dua Lipa has released a new limited-edition mini Pepe Jeans holiday collection. This comes in the wake of the success of her debut capsule out stripping demand. The 24-year cockney saw her first capsule collection of dresses sell-out that she has now added 5 more dresses to her fashion line-up.

Taking to social media, Dua Lipa thanked her fans on Instagram for supporting her debut fashion collection with the British fashion brand. She said “Thank you so much to everyone who supported my very first capsule collection for @pepejeans the dresses were in such demand that I have created a mini collection of five dresses for the holiday season.They are a limited drop so get yours now!!! Happy Holidays #DuaForPepe (sic)”

Dua Lipa previously collaborated with Pepe Jeans for their spring/summer 2019 campaign which was released last summer. She puts her inspiration for her collections down to growing up in the 90s in London”. She told her Instagram followers “I can finally tell you that I’ve collaborated with @pepejeans to create the Dua Lipa x Pepe Jeans collection for you.”

“I’ve wanted to learn about designing as another way to express myself because i’m always imagining the clothes I want to wear and now i’m putting it into action.”

“I took inspiration from growing up in 90’s and 00’s in London, added to current influences, to help create clothes that are modern, wearable and affordable – something that represents me and my listeners the most. I made this collection with you all in mind. (sic)”

The ex-fashion model has admitted that being given the chance to design her fashion collection has always been a dream of hers. She is delighted that her fashion range is accessible to everyone that are designed for people who love a mix of different styles and fabrics”.

She told her fans that she wanted her first ever collection to be about discovering core shapes, styles and fabrics, to establish the direction and mood with a few flourishes!

Dua Lipa shared a sneak preview of one of her favourite dresses from the new collection telling her followers to check out Pepe Jeans Instagram account for updates.

