Harry Styles new fashion line is a hit

Harry Styles fans have been flocking in their droves to get their hands on his new fashion line. This comes after the One Direction singer launched a series of Pop-ups stores in London, Los Angeles and New York earlier this week.

Harry’s fashion collection was released to coincide with the release of his new album “Fine Lines.” The 25-year old British singer held a series of events to celebrate the release of his new album which included a clothing collection at pop up stores in London, New York City and Los Angeles. All three are running concurrently from 14th -19th December 2020.

Harry Styles released his debut solo album “Sign of the time” in 2017

The Style events includes raffles and giveaways, where shoppers get a glimpse of the world of “Eroda,” the mystical island featured in Styles’ video for “Adore You,” whose introduction is narrated by Spanish star Rosalía. Fans have been decoding the meaning behind “Eroda,” adore spelled backward.

Styles is running this fashion venture with partners, Live Nation Merchandise. His new collection includes limited-edition T-shirts, a satin bomber jackets, totes and a beanie.

They feature themes from the artwork of his new album. It also includes his phrase he now commonly uses “Treat People With Kindness,” which is the title of a song on his new album.

One Direction have sold over 50 million albums

Harry is one of four members of global pop sensation “One Direction” who are expected to make a come-back in 2020. Fellow band-members, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson are all enjoying their own success since taking a break from the band.

Mullingar man, Horan already has a successful solo career as well as running his own golf company. One Direction formed back in 2010 and came third in the seventh series of X Factor. They have gone on to sell over 50 million albums globally.

