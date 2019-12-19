Beauty Tips to remember this Christmas

Beauty Tips to remember this Christmas. Most of us enjoy the razzmatazz of the Christmas season. It’s that time of year when we can all chill out and enjoy the company of family and friends.

Let’s not forget it’s party season and an excuse to dress up and feel fancy. As well as this we also have to consider our beauty look and be prepared for those last minute text or phone calls where you might be summonsed to a girls get together.

Very few of us have time to go through the who rigmarole of beauty make-overs during the festive season. However, there are a few simple things you can treat yourself to ensure you look and feel great during the Christmas holidays.

The Manicure

Why not treat those beautiful hands of your to a nice and relaxing manicure this Christmas. Your tired hands need some extra TLC after all the important work in preparing for Christmas. Use this important time to rejuvenate and breathe life back into your hands and nails. It’s a feel good factor that every woman deserves.

Freshen up your hair look

Another treat that we all enjoy is that all important trip to the hairdressers. Yes, we can do this any time of the year but Christmas time is more special.

You will be gathering with family and friends you may only see from one year to the next so you want to look your best. A wash and blow treatment can breathe new life into your hair do and make you look fab for the weeks to come.

It’s another treat we all deserve this time of year. Book that appointment now.

On the go lipstick

As we said earlier, you never know when you may get that last minute call to meet up with the girls or friends so you need to have your makeup on hand, just in case.

Ensure your handbag is stocked with on the go lipstick There is nothing better than nicely maintained pouted lips to glamourise your beauty look this season.

The perfume factor

There is nothing like the aroma of a beauty fragrance from others when mingling with friends. A nice scent is a handbag or purse essential for gals on the go.

Always make sure you have that bottle at hand and apply sparingly. A little dab with do you as not to poison the atmosphere and others around you. Sweet smelling scents are a good choice for the festive season.

