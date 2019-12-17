Styling rules for women in the city

You don’t have to have a degree in art and fashion to know what is fashionable and stylish. You don’t even have to follow the latest fashion week shows to alter your own style. Common sense is what modern fashion is all about.

All you have to do is take a look at any street in the major capitals around the world like Paris, London and New York to get that.

The women who populate these great cities know how to style various fashion looks to help us all feel inspired. There are a few basic rules to follow and the rest is up to you.

If you are stuck for options, choose black

Black is one of the safest colours in the world of fashion and appears season after season. If you have nothing to wear then turn to black as your default option.

This is a given for all fashionistas in major cities of the world, especially New York women. Black has been and will continue to be fashion whatever time of year it is.

For winter, long black coats in wool or tweed are brilliant. For summer you need to ease up on the amount of layering. Black suede or blazer with jeans, neutral blouse and heels is perfecto.

The price of your clothes is irrelevant, the right combination is key

Stylish city dwelling ladies can effortlessly fuse an expensive handbag with an inexpensive top. It really does not matter the amount of money you have paid for your wardrobe line-up, its all about how you wear it! Your finished look is what people will see so take time to combining your fashion clothing for the best look that suits you.

See your handbag as a good investment

A handbag is the most important accessory that you will ever own. It allows you to express your own style. As we said earlier, it’s not the cost of the product that is important. It’s simply how you style it.

Whether it’s the budget choice from Boohoo or that really expensive bag from Gucci , the important thing is your choice of bag expresses who you are.

Sunglasses are to be worn whatever the season.

Regardless of the season, whether it’s day or night sunglasses are a must for every women who wants to look special in the city. While they can protect your eyes from sunshine and harmful glares, sunglasses are worn in the city for one reason only, to make you look good!

If there is something missing from your look, brighten it up

Combining a bright bag, hat, or pair of shoes with a black outfit is one way to brighten up your look that will get you noticed. Bright colours are also great for those dark days of winter where a little excitement added to your look will bring a smile to your face.

Fall in love with Vintage clothing

There are many ways in how to achieve that Bohemian look and there is no better way than vintage clothing. Unusual retro-style accessories is a starter pack to help you transcend your fashion look back in time for the modern era.

Experiment with different sizes

Don’t be scared to mix things up a little. Try adding different sizes and shape clothing to your day to night look. It doesn’t matter what size you are, just make sure your finished look is right.

You don’t want to look like you have just climbed out of bed wearing an oversized shirt and sweat pants. Change is good!

Don’t overindulge when it comes to your makeup and hairstyle

Less is more as they say when trying to achieve that great city girl look. Never run the risk of overdoing it when it comes to your hair and especially your makeup.

Go Oh Natural on the face and simply apply a bright lipstick without anything else. Simple curls or a well maintained ponytail is very natural and affective.

Your self-confidence is key

One thing you will learn from city gals is they are very good as showing off their own unique individuality when it comes to fashion.

They are mingling in with hundreds of thousands of different people on a daily basis so they are never really going to be targeted for wearing the wrong thing.

Yes, they have bad hair days or try clothing that may not just be right for them when experimenting with fashion looks.

That’s OK as only by trying different fashion styles will you find those looks that suit you. Never be scared to express yourself or your fashion look. Remember, there is no right or wrong, just opinions. Rules are sometimes made to be broken.

