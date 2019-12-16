Fee G Irish fashion designs

Fee G Irish fashion designs. Anyone who is familiar with Irish fashion will certainly know the Irish fashion brand know fee G.

As one of Ireland most recognised fashion brands of today, fee G is an Irish affordable luxury fashion brand created by husband and wife team, Fiona Heaney Don Gormley,

Founded back in 2003, fee G fashion brings designer luxury to the boutique market at affordable prices.

The brand name is a fusion derived from Fiona Heaney also known “fee” and “G” in her husband’s surname, Don Gormley.

Award winning Irish fashion designs

As a fashion favourite of Irish fashion shoppers, fee G is independently owned and based in Dublin, All their fashion pieces are designed in-house by Fiona where idiosyncratic handwriting fuses with playful colour and a love of print.

Fiona’s designs cater for ladies who want to look and feel their best. Nothing is left to chance with quality and attention to detail evident throughout their collections.

The fee G brand are known for their fashion designs which are a favourite with many leading celebrities. Their creations appeal to stylish women of all ages. This is why they are a “go to” label for younger occasion wear.

Their fashion pieces radiate style and confidence to the wearer which is tailored to women who appreciate the real feminine fashion look. Not only restricted to Ireland, fee G have a devoted fan base. Their fashion lines are sold right across Europe in countries that include Germany, Malta, Italy, Spain and the UK.

Such is the popularity of their fashion collections, fee G fashion is a firm favourite with shoppers in Irish fashion boutiques right across Ireland.

All items designed here in Ireland

Fee G, pride themselves on honesty, passion and creativity. Their experienced team dedicate their time in delivering the most desirable collections to the boutique customer.

The fee G fashion lines are constantly evolving to keep up with the fashion seasons and trends of today.

We at Fashion.ie always endorse and support Irish fashion design. Fee G is one of the true success fashion stories of this decade.

By buying a fashion piece from their wonderful collection, you are not only getting a great piece of fashion but helping to support Irish fashion.

You can follow fee G at their social media links below or visit their website here. The next time you are looking for that beautiful garment to elevate your fashion look, think fee G. Beautifully created fashion pieces to be enjoyed.

