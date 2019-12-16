Ellen DeGeneres launches her own fashion label

US queen of chat, Ellen DeGeneres has launched her own fashion label called “UnHide.” The 61-year old who hosts The ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ has launched her faux fur brand dedicated to find alternatives to fur for the fashion industry and consumers.

UnHide, is a joint partnership with The Humane Society of The United States, who produce faux fur blankets.

Chatting to US People magazine, she said : “I want people to stop using and wearing fur, it’s that simple. The material we use in UnHide products are soft, warm and comfortable and I hope people find it as a great alternative.”

UnHide pledges to provide radical transparency about items throughout the process, and aims to help eliminate the sale of all fur by creating products that "not only make you feel good, but are here to do good".

Ellen who is active in protecting animal welfare adopted a rescue dog back in September who she named Mrs. Wallis Browning, Wallis for short.

DeGeneres’s dog was kept in appalling conditions by her previous owners which caused the chat show host to adopt the dog with her wife Portia de Rossi from a rescue centre in California.

Talking about the reasons behind the adoption Ellen explained how excited she was to rescue the puppy. “Wallis is three months old. And she unfortunately was with some irresponsible people. She was kept in a cage outside in the desert since she was two months old. We’re like new parents.” She explained.

UnHide plans to expand into ready-to-wear and fashion items in the future and has vowed to provide radical transparency throughout the entire process.

According to UnHide, the company hopes to help eliminate the sale of all fur by creating products that “not only make you feel good, but are here to do good,”

