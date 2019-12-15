Life changing ways to save money at the hairdressers

Getting your hair done does not come cheap. Once you’ve finally gotten the perfect haircut, you have to maintain it every 8-12 weeks. Don’t even get us started on the highlights and colour.

Altering your hair colour can be costly, especially combining with a cut. It’s like watching your bank account deplete after just one appointment. And with Christmas coming up, we all want to try everything we can to save money.

Read on for our tips on how you can save money on your next trip to the hairdressers.

Shampoo Before

While it’s not too common, there are some hairdressers that charge for shampooing before a cut and the after-cut blow dry. Arrive at your appointment with your hair already washed and skip the hair dryer afterwards. Unless already included in the price and if you have time, finish the look yourself at home.

Skip The Conditioning Treatment

A cut and colour can turn into so much more. If you find yourself being coerced into buying a deep conditioning treatment and feel you don’t need it, don’t be afraid to say no. If your hair is in good condition, it’s ok to skip the treatment.

Opt for a deep conditioner or hair treatment at home to save you money.

Touch Up Your Roots At Home

Expand that time between hair colour appointments by touching up your roots at home. Investing in a root touch up kit will give you colour a little refresh and make it appear like you’ve just stepped out of the hairdressers.

Don’t Buy Products

You know what’s right for your hair, so if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. If your stylist suggests a product that sounds truly ‘amazing’, go home and do your research before buying. You may find a cheaper option online or a less expensive substitute.

It’s important to use the right products for your hair type. Keeping your hair healthy between appointment will mean you don’t need to go to the hairdressers frequently. Choose shampoo and conditioner that suit your hair needs and invest in a hair mask.

Avoid Master Stylists

There are some hairdressers that charge more for appointments with master stylists. If you want to scrimp a little, try booking an appointment with a junior one. Just because they don’t have as much experience as a master stylish doesn’t mean they can’t get the job done.

Get The Right Haircut

The right haircut can change your life but so can a wrong one. Heading to the hairdressers for touch ups and trimmings can add up so picking a low maintenance style can save you money.

Chat with your stylist about the right cut for you and take a photo of your desired cut in tow with your appointment.

