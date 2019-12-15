5 outfits that take 5 minutes to put together

5 outfits that take 5 minutes to put together

With winter well and truly here, the idea of leaving your warm and cosy bed is not an appealing one.

Ideally, you want to wear something that you can simply throw on in the morning and head out the door so you can spend that extra few minutes in the morning in bed.

Each outfit idea of this list caters to everyone’s taste. If you have more of a classic approach to dressing, we’ve got you covered. If you prefer a more androgynous style, we’ve got the covered too.

And all these looks are office-friendly, so you don’t have to worry about what to wear for work.

Tip: make sure to prepare everything before you go to bed to avoid having to rush in the morning.

Long Sleeve Dress + Knee High Boots

Not sure what to do with your summer dresses? Don’t banish them to the back of your wardrobe until the weather picks up again. Wear them with knee high boots and bold accessories.

If they are not long-sleeved, layer a roll neck underneath to keep you toasty warm.

Black Jacket + Blue Jeans + Cowboy Boots

Nothing will help you keep out the cold this winter like a thick wool blazer jacket. It’s one of those fashion pieces that everyone should have in their wardrobe. Speaking of fashion staples, why not pair your black jacket with classic blue denim jeans.

Finish the look with a pair of cowboy boots to add some quirkiness to your look.

Wrap Coat + Dress + High Tops

As the weather starts to get cold, you’ll need to utilise a decent coat to fight off the chill. Wrap coats are a classic and look chic with anything you pair yours with.

Grab your wrap coat and wear one of your favourite summer dresses underneath. Add a pair of Converse or boots to finish the look.

Printed Knitwear + Pencil Skirt

Winter is all about wrapping up warm and what better way to do that than with knitwear. Wearing your favourite chunky jumper with a pencil skirt and ankle boots is the perfect way to ensure you look professional and chic during the cold weather.

Black Jeans + Puffer Jacket + Black Roll Neck

To survive winter, you should have a good puffer jacket handy. And the rule when it comes to this fashion item is the bigger the better. Wear one that isn’t black and pair it with black boots, a black roll neck and black jeans. The contrast will make this look more directional.

5 outfits that take 5 minutes to put together