5 essential shoes every man should own. There are some people out there who think that men will never be into shoes the same way women are. These people are wrong.

Men can be just obsessed as much women, they’ve just been obsessed with the wrong types of shoes.

But the tide is changing. Men everywhere are becoming more interested in shoes. This is due to the fact that there are more options and styles available nowadays.

With that in mind, read on for the 5 types of shoes that every man should have in their collection.

White Trainers

Yes, you can still wear trainers. You just need to invest in man trainers. I’m talking Adidas Stan Smiths or Sambas. The reason is because they are simple and slim. There’s no excess detail and they are easy to keep clean.

Try to think of your trainers as you would your clothes: tailored. This way you can pair them with everything from jeans to chinos to suit trousers.

Loafers

This can be either a penny or a tassle. Or just a plain old fashion loafer. They don’t even have to be leather. Suede loafers can look really cool too. They can be black or brown. But that is not the most important thing.

The most important thing is that they are a decent quality and you keep them clean. These are your casual go-to’s and will look great with a pair of jeans and chinos. Just don’t wear them with your suit.

Brown Brogues

Brown brogues has made a comeback over the last couple of years and there are here to stay. Be sure to get a pair with a substantial sole to them. This way you can wear them when the weather gets tough.

All shades of brown look great so take the time to choose a pair that fit your style. They will pair well with your work suit and can smarten up any jeans.

Just make sure the fit of the jeans match the shoes – a baggy fit will engulf them.

Black Derby

This is the shoe that you need to go the extra penny with. Trust me, it’s worth it. No matter the occasion, black derby shoes will never look out of place, whether it’s a wedding, a night out or just a change to your everyday outfit.

If you are willing to make an investment, these shoes will be the most versatile pair you own and will last forever.

Desert Boot

This shoe is the definition of smart and casual. The desert boot can end up becoming the workhouse of your shoe collection. It looks smarter than a trainer but is not quite in the same league of the derby or brogues.

Get a pair in a neutral shade like brown, beige or navy. This shoe will always look its best paired with jeans or coloured chinos.

A tip for cleaning suede is to rub the other shoe against the mark and it should come off.

